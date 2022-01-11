Kevin Durant's Viral Quote After The Nets Lost To The Trail Blazers

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 114-108 on Monday night in Oregon, and after the game Kevin Durant, who had 28 points and ten rebounds, had a quote that has gone viral.

Durant played 42 minutes on the night, has played 40+ minutes in three of the last four games and is averaging 37.4 minutes per game, which leads the entire NBA.

The superstar forward was asked about the heavy workload, and his answer can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

"No, let me die out there," Durant said when asked if he's concerned about the heavy workload. "Nah, I'm just playing. No, I'm not concerned."

The first part of his answer is obviously the reason the quote went viral.

Durant has definitely been playing a lot of minutes, but he is also playing some of the best basketball of his entire (future Hall of Fame) career.

He's averaging 29.8 points per game on nearly 52% shooting from the field to go with 7.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

The Nets have a loaded roster of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden (plus many respected veterans), but Irving is only eligible to play in road games at the moment, and a lot of those veterans are way past their primes.

Therefore, Durant has had to carry a heavier load this season, and he has totally delivered.

Right now, the Nets are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-14 record in 39 games.

However, they are just 4-6 in their last ten games, which is something to keep an eye on.