Watch Kevin Durant's Clutch Shot In The Fourth Quarter Of The Nets-Mavs Game

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Dallas Mavericks 102-99 on Tuesday evening in Texas.

After trailing by double-digits at halftime, the Nets stormed back to win the fourth quarter 27-13.

With a littles less than five minutes remaining, 2014 MVP Kevin Durant nailed a shot to tie the game at 95-95.

The clip of the shot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

The Nets advanced to 17-7 in their first 24 games with the win, which is the best record in the east.

Meanwhile, the Mavs fell to under .500 at 11-12.

Both teams made the playoffs last season as the Mavericks fell in the first round to the Los Angeles Clippers and the Nets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.

