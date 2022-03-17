Viral Clip Of Kevin Durant Telling A Fan To Shut Up And Sit Down

Skip to main content
WATCH: Viral Clip Of Kevin Durant Yelling At A Fan To Shut Up And Sit Down

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets was caught on camera yelling at a fan during Wednesday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets. Durant is in his third season with the Nets after also playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets played an absolute thriller at Barclays Center on Wednesday evening against the Dallas Mavericks.   

The Mavs got a buzzer-beater by former Nets star Spencer Dinwiddie, which gave them a 113-111 win. 

During the game, Kevin Durant was caught on camera having words for a fan.     

The clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of @DeLo_77.  

Fan: "Kevin, you gotta take this game over!" 

Durant: "You gotta shut the f**k up and sit down." 

Durant finished the night with 23 points, six rebounds and an impressive ten assists. 

The loss dropped the Nets to 36-34 on the season, and snapped their four-game winning streak. 

They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
