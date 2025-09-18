Kevin Durant Calls Outspoken Ex-NBA Veteran Delusional
Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley is currently involved in a back-and-forth exchange of words with the Atlanta Hawks All-Star, Trae Young.
When Beverley went on his podcast to fire off an in-depth response to Young, Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant had a message for Beverley on social media.
“Aye, this [expletive getting outta hand, man,” Durant said on X. “Cmon Pat, you sound delusional, brother.”
Durant, an outspoken player himself, didn’t like the fact that Beverley called out Young for allegedly being a bad teammate and not winning enough in the NBA.
“I don’t think he’s in a position to speak. I don’t think he’s won enough to even speak to me like that, or tweet me like that,” Beverley said regarding Young.
“He’s been to the playoffs three times. I’ve been to the playoffs nine. He’s been in the NBA seven years. My first seven years, I didn’t miss the playoffs at all in the Western Conference. His rebuttal is probably going to be, ‘Yeah, you weren’t the main player on the team.’ Absolutely right. This is why it’s a team.”
The back-and-forth started when Beverley claimed that NBA All-Stars “take the game for granted.” Considering that Beverley doesn’t have an All-Star nod on his resume, Young told the former guard to “relax” and let the All-Stars speak for themselves.
Durant, a 15-time NBA All-Star, didn’t seem to agree with Beverley’s statements.
As for Young, he didn’t leave it there. The multi-time All-Star did a podcast of his own. Sitting at a desk with a microphone in front of a camera, Young fired back at Beverley with a response that was nearly 12 minutes long. Young clarified his original comment while taking the opportunity to stick up for himself.
“Some of us have different opinions than others,” Young said.
“If you have somebody who’s a non-All-Star, who has never been to the All-Star game, never even had a chance, or even felt like he had a chance when he was playing in this league say that All-Stars take the game for granted when we play, I can’t speak for every All-Star. I can only speak for myself, and I wanted to let you know that you need to relax.”
At this stage, Durant will probably keep himself out of the back-and-forth, as it's starting to develop into something bigger. With Young taking his fair share of digs at Beverley, it will probably only be a matter of time before the All-Defensive guard is back on the air with some thoughts of his own.