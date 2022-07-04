Kevin Durant Deltes Viral Tweet

On Saturday, Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that went viral on Twitter.

Durant's original tweet: "The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I'm about. If u haven't been in there with me, ask around"

The post is now no longer on his profile, so it has been deleted.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant has requested a trade from the Nets on Thursday.

He also reported that two of the teams that Durant would want to play for are the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

Wojnarowski: "Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant."

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, which was a major disappointment considering they also have Kyrie Irving.

Durant played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder prior to joining the Nets in the summer of 2019.

He is a two-time Finals MVP and also won the MVP of the NBA in 2014.

