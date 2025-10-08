Kevin Durant Drops Honest Take on NBA Free Agent Russell Westbrook
Kevin Durant’s run with the Houston Rockets is set to begin on Wednesday night, when the Rockets play the Utah Jazz for their second preseason game.
Durant, who sat out the first game due to rest, plans to be on the court for some limited action so he can get his feet wet ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
As Durant gears up for his first run with the Rockets, there has been some outside discussion about a potential Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook reunion going down in Houston. If you ask Durant, he has heard the social media talks, but the narrative doesn’t have real legs.
“I have no clue. I haven’t asked anybody about that,” Durant said on ‘Up & Adams’. “I don’t know. It hasn’t been brought to my desk at all. Usually when stuff like that happens, it’s pretty loud. But I haven’t really heard it outside of like, fans on the internet.”
Russell Westbrook remains a free agent after he declined his player option with the Denver Nuggets. While multiple teams were linked to the future Hall of Famer throughout the summer, Westbrook hasn’t landed his next move. Some injury concerns out in Houston led many to pound the table for the Russ-KD reunion.
Durant is open to it, of course.
“Yeah [that would be cool]. Russ is a legend and I think he deserves to be in the NBA right now,” Durant added. “I think he deserves to walk out of the NBA on his terms. That would be dope, but it’s not my decision.”
via @PolyMarketHoops: Russell Westbrook all-time guard ranks: 5th in points
2nd in rebounds
6th in assists
4th in shots made
The Rockets lost their starting point guard, Fred VanVleet, to an offseason injury. At this point, VanVleet’s season is up in the air. Westbrook could be a potential temporary replacement for a championship-hopeful Rockets team, but so far, all signs are pointing to Houston looking the other way.
If they change their mind, Westbrook is still on the market and can still be productive. In 75 games last year, he averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists with the Nuggets.