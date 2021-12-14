Here's The Photo James Harden Tweeted Of Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 116-104 on Sunday, and Kevin Durant went off for 51-points in the win.

The Nets improved to 19-8 in their first 27 games with the win, and are the top team in the Eastern Conference, while the Pistons fell to 4-22 in their first 26 games.

James Harden was ruled out for the game due to rest, but the 2018 MVP sent out a tweet after the game with a photo of Durant, and his post can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.

Durant and Harden have the Nets as one of the best teams in the NBA even without All-Star Kyrie Irving having not played in any games yet this year.

As for the Pistons, they are clearly in rebuilding mode.

