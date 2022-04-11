Kevin Durant Did Something He's Never Done In His Career On Sunday

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 134-126 on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center in New York.

Kevin Durant had a triple-double scoring 20 points, grabbing ten rebounds and dishing out 16 assists.

His assists total for the day is a career-high for his NBA career surpassing his previous high of 14.

The Nets finished their season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record.

They will play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament on Tuesday.

