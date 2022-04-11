Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Did Something He's Never Done In His Career On Sunday

Kevin Durant had a career-high 16 assists in the Brooklyn Nets win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 134-126 on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center in New York.  

Kevin Durant had a triple-double scoring 20 points, grabbing ten rebounds and dishing out 16 assists. 

His assists total for the day is a career-high for his NBA career surpassing his previous high of 14.  

The Nets finished their season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record. 

They will play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament on Tuesday. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

