Watch Kevin Durant's Amazing Pass In The Spurs-Nets Game

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets hosted the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Durant had a sensational pass.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

Durant threw a pass nearly the length of the court that was then caught and converted into two-points.

The Nets won the game 121-119 in overtime, and they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-13 record in 38 games this season.

They now have a record at home of 11-10 in 21 games in Brooklyn.

As for the Spurs, they are 15-24 record in 39 games, and are the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They are now 8-14 in 22 games on the road this season.

Durant finished with 28 points, four rebounds and six assists.

