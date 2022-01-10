Skip to main content
Watch Kevin Durant's Amazing Pass In The Spurs-Nets Game

Watch Kevin Durant's Amazing Pass In The Spurs-Nets Game

Kevin Durant had an incredible assist in the game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center. The Nets won in overtime to advance to 25-13 on the season.

Kevin Durant had an incredible assist in the game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center. The Nets won in overtime to advance to 25-13 on the season.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets hosted the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Durant had a sensational pass. 

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.    

Durant threw a pass nearly the length of the court that was then caught and converted into two-points. 

The Nets won the game 121-119 in overtime, and they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-13 record in 38 games this season. 

They now have a record at home of 11-10 in 21 games in Brooklyn. 

As for the Spurs, they are 15-24 record in 39 games, and are the tenth seed in the Western Conference.  

They are now 8-14 in 22 games on the road this season. 

Durant finished with 28 points, four rebounds and six assists.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17458622_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kevin Durant's Amazing Pass In The Spurs-Nets Game

1 minute ago
USATSI_15813761_168388303_lowres
News

A Trade Has Reportedly Been Made Between The Pistons And Nuggets

1 minute ago
USATSI_17239591_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Warriors Game

2 hours ago
USATSI_17267833_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry And Draymond Green's Status For Cavs-Warriors Game

2 hours ago
USATSI_12483787_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Cavs With Klay Thompson

3 hours ago
USATSI_17470991_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

3 hours ago
USATSI_10748469_168388303_lowres
Rumors

A Former NBA Star Is Reportedly Unretiring

3 hours ago
USATSI_17225718_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's New Profile Picture On Twitter Is Hilarious

3 hours ago
USATSI_17286719_168388303_lowres
News

Check Out The Video Steph Curry Tweeted For Klay Thompson's Return

3 hours ago