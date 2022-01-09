Watch Kevin Durant's Amazing Pass In The Spurs-Nets Game
Kevin Durant had an incredible assist in the game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Durant had a sensational pass.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.
Durant threw a pass nearly the length of the court that was then caught and converted into two-points.
Coming into the game, the Nets are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-13 record in 37 games this season.
They also had a record at home of 10-10 in 20 games in Brooklyn.
As for the Spurs, they came into the game with a 15-23 record in 38 games, and are the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 8-13 in 21 games on the road this season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.