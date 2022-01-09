Watch Kevin Durant's Amazing Pass In The Spurs-Nets Game

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Durant had a sensational pass.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

Durant threw a pass nearly the length of the court that was then caught and converted into two-points.

Coming into the game, the Nets are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-13 record in 37 games this season.

They also had a record at home of 10-10 in 20 games in Brooklyn.

As for the Spurs, they came into the game with a 15-23 record in 38 games, and are the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 8-13 in 21 games on the road this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball