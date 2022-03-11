WATCH: Kevin Durant's Incredible Layup On Joel Embiid
Kevin Durant had an incredible finish at the rim in Thursday night's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 129-100 on Thursday evening in Pennsylvania to advance to 34-33 on the season.
During the game, Kevin Durant had an incredible layup on Joel Embiid, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
Durant got the rebound, and took the ball all the way down to the other end of the court for the layup, and he got fouled by Embiid on the play.
The All-Star forward finished the game with 25 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes of playing time.
He also had two blocks and one steal in the game.
The Nets are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
