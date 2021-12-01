Kevin Durant's Crossover On Julius Randle In The Knicks-Nets Game Is Going Viral

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Barclays Center, and during the game the 2014 MVP had a sensational move.

Durant had a crossover that sent All-Star Julius Randle to the ground.

The clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

The clip is going viral on Twitter.

Coming into the game, the Nets were the number one seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-6 record in their first 20 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

As for the Knicks, they are coming off of a season where they made the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 NBA season.

This season they are off to an 11-9 start in their first 20 games.

