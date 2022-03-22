WATCH: Kevin Durant's Ridiculous Shot In Jazz-Nets Game
Kevin Durant had an unbelievable shot in Monday's game between the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Utah Jazz on Monday night in New York at Barclays Center, and during the game Kevin Durant hit an outstanding shot.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
The Nets came into the game as winners of five out of their last six games, and their only loss in that span came at the hands of former Nets star Spencer Dinwiddie.
The Dallas Mavericks guard nailed a shot as time expired to give them a win over the Nets in Brooklyn last week.
As of right now, the Nets are the eighth seed in the east with a 37-34 record in 71 game played on the year.
