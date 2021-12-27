Kevin Durant's Status For Nets-Clippers Game

The Brooklyn Nets will once again be without All-Star Kevin Durant when they play on Monday evening.

They are playing in Los Angeles for the second straight game (they beat the Lakers on Christmas), and now face the Clippers on Monday.

Durant has been in health and safety protocols, and he has missed the team's last two games, and they have also had several games postponed in that span.

Therefore, Durant has actually not played since December 16 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

His status for the game on Monday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Nets with their injury report.

The Nets come into the game with a 22-9 record in 31 games this season, and are the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

