Kevin Durant Has Done Something Incredible

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are in North Carolina taking on the Charlotte Hornets, and during the game, the 12-time NBA All-Star did something incredible.

The former Texas star made his 53rd free throw in a row, which is a career-high.

He is one of the best free throw shooters in the NBA (and in the history of the league).

Currently, he ranks 14th all-time in free throw percentage (88.48%) and came into the night shooting 94.3% (which ranks sixth in the league).

Coming into the night, he has been one of the most consistent players in the league to start the season.

He is averaging 32.0 points per contest, 51.9% from the field.

The Nets have struggled to start the season going just 3-6 in their first nine games of the season.

They started out 1-1 but have lost five of their last seven games.

On Friday night, they showed dominance when they crushed the Washington Wizards by a score of 128-86 (42-point win).

Durant had 28 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists in the big win.

As for the Hornets, they also entered the night with a 3-6 record, and they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

LaMelo Ball has missed their first ten games of the season due to an ankle sprain (he's also been ruled out for this game).

He is their best player and averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest last season.

Following this game, Durant and the Nets will go to Dallas to play the Mavericks.