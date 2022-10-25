Kevin Durant's Viral Quote About Ja Morant

The Brooklyn Nets were in Tennessee taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday evening, and they lost the game by a score of 134-124.

Ja Morant led the way for the Grizzlies with 38 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving led the way for Brooklyn with 37 points each.

After the game, Durant had very high praise for Morant (h/t ESPN's Nick Friedell).

Durant: "He's the most marketable guy in our league. The face of our league going forward. So many kids are inspired by what he does.

Durant's full post-game presser can be watched here.

That's a massive complement from one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA.

During the game, Durant moved up into 20th on the NBA's all time scoring list.

Morant was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he has been sensational since stepping on an NBA floor.

Last season, he made his first All-Star Game (and won his first playoff series), and this year he is already averaging 35.2 points and 7.0 assists per contest for the Grizzlies who are 3-1.

In a recent game against the Houston Rockets, he went off for 49 points on 17/26 shooting from the field.

The Grizzlies will now head out west to play their next four games against the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz (twice) and Portland Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, the Nets are off to Wisconsin to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday evening.