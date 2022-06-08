Kevin Durant's Epic Answer To Question From A Radio Host About Getting Swept

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had a hilarious answer to a radio host on Twitter. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are currently in the NBA Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors.

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had a hilarious twitter comment to a radio host.

John Michaels' tweet: "How does getting swept in the 1st round make you feel?"

Durant's response: "Like sports talk radio."

Durant and the Nets had a tough end to their season in the first-round, as the Celtics did sweep them in four games.

The Celtics are now in the NBA Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors, and Game 3 of the series is being played on Wednesday evening at the TD Garden in Boston.

As for the Nets, they are now in an offseason full of question marks about the future of the roster.

Related stories on NBA basketball