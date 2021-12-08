Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Watch Kevin Durant's Clutch Shot In The Fourth Quarter Of The Nets-Mavs Game
    Kevin Durant hit a big shot late in the fourth quarter of the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
    The Brooklyn Nets are in Dallas, Texas, playing the Mavericks on Tuesday evening, and the game has been a close one in the fourth quarter.  

    After trailing by double-digits at halftime, the Nets have been absolutely dominating the fourth quarter.  

    With a littles less than five minutes remaining, 2014 MVP Kevin Durant nailed a shot to tie the game at 95-95. 

    The clip of the shot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets. 

    Coming into the game, the Nets were 16-7, while the Mavericks were 11-11. 

    Both teams made the playoffs last season as the Mavericks fell in the first round to the Los Angeles Clippers and the Nets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. 

    The game is on national TV on TNT. 

