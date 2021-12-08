Publish date:
Watch Kevin Durant's Clutch Shot In The Fourth Quarter Of The Nets-Mavs Game
Kevin Durant hit a big shot late in the fourth quarter of the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Dallas, Texas, playing the Mavericks on Tuesday evening, and the game has been a close one in the fourth quarter.
After trailing by double-digits at halftime, the Nets have been absolutely dominating the fourth quarter.
With a littles less than five minutes remaining, 2014 MVP Kevin Durant nailed a shot to tie the game at 95-95.
The clip of the shot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.
Coming into the game, the Nets were 16-7, while the Mavericks were 11-11.
Both teams made the playoffs last season as the Mavericks fell in the first round to the Los Angeles Clippers and the Nets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.
The game is on national TV on TNT.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.