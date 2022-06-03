Kevin Durant's Intriguing Answer To A Fan's Question
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been very active on Twitter as of late, and on Friday he answered a fan's question.
Fan's tweet: "@KDTrey5 I’m curious, how often do you learn new things when you workout ? Or is it more skill maintenance? And do think you’ve played your best ball yet?"
Durant's response: "I think it’s both things. Trying to maintain what you have and also trying to find new ways to operate. Gotta have an open mind though"
Durant is easily one of the best 25 players to ever play in the NBA, so him answering a question like that is definitely intriguing for fans and kids who are currently learning how to play basketball.
The Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics (they were swept).
The Celtics are now in the NBA Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors, which is Durant's former team before he signed with the Nets.
