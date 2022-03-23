Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Ja Morant

Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Just Called This Current Player A "Future Hall Of Famer"

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets had high praise for Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kevin Durant went off for 37 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Brooklyn Nets 114-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night at Barclays Center. 

After the game, the 2014 MVP was asked about their next matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, which will be on Wednesday evening, and he had very high praise for All-Star point guard Ja Morant.   

"When you look at the collection of guys they have, all hard nose guys with chips on their shoulders and they're well coached," Durant said of the Memphis Grizzlies. "You've got a future Hall of Famer at the head of the snake he just makes everybody better." 

The full clip of Durant speaking after Monday's win can be watched here. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

