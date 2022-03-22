Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Just Called This Player A "Future Hall Of Famer"

Kevin Durant Just Called This Player A "Future Hall Of Famer"

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets had high praise for Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets had high praise for Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kevin Durant went off for 37 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Brooklyn Nets 114-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night at Barclays Center. 

After the game, the 2014 MVP was asked about their next matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, which will be on Wednesday evening, and he had very high praise for All-Star point guard Ja Morant.  

"When you look at the collection of guys they have, all hard nose guys with chips on their shoulders and they're well coached," Durant said of the Memphis Grizzlies. "You've got a future Hall of Famer at the head of the snake he just makes everybody better." 

The full clip of Durant speaking after Monday's win can be watched here. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17178912_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Ja Morant

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Bucks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17768302_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar40 minutes ago
USATSI_16353560_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16897623_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_9349687_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Love Tweeted After LeBron James Dunked On Him

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17645804_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bulls-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17354267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago