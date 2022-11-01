Kevin Durant Just Made NBA History

On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets ended their four-game losing streak when they defeated the Indiana Pacers by a score of 116-109.

During the game, Kevin Durant made NBA history when he passed Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list.

Durant had just recently moved into the top-20, and now he has passed Carter to place himself 19th on the list.

After the game, Durant spoke about the accomplishment.

"Every time I step on the court, it's special," Durant said. "I'm just grateful that I get to showcase my skills here on the biggest stage in the NBA, and Vince Carter is the first player I watched and idolized as a kid, so it's pretty cool to pass him up, and I'm glad I'm doing it in a Nets uniform."

Carter also sent out a video message to Durant.

Carter: "It was a great moment to sit in the 19th spot for a good little while, and now to see you move on and get me out of your way as you move your way into the top ten soon. I wanted to send this message and say congratulations. We've had a pretty cool friendship and had some pretty cool conversations and to see this happen with you in that Nets uniform as I was once a Net, it's a proud moment. I hope you enjoy it, I know you're not satisfied, I know you will eclipse the top ten soon, and I hope I'm there to watch you do it; but until then, man, congratulations once again, well deserved, keep ballin."