Kevin Durant Leads The NBA In This Surprising Stat

According to StatMuse, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is leading the NBA in total minutes played this season.
The Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a slow start to the 2022-23 season (11-11 in their first 22 games).

However, they are playing better as of late, going 6-4 in their last ten games and winning each of their previous two games. 

Their most significant bright spot of the season has been the play of 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant.

He's currently averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest on 54.8% shooting from the field.

According to StatMuse, the former Texas star is also leading the entire NBA in minutes played this season. 

While Durant's numbers are incredible, the fact that he is leading the NBA in minutes played at 34 years old is arguably more impressive. 

He has been able to be on the floor more than anyone while also being incredibly efficient.  

Durant is still considered a top-ten player in the NBA (arguably top-five), but the Nets have struggled over the last two seasons. 

They were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in 2022 and do not look like a guarantee to make the playoffs in 2023.

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons help make up an outstanding supporting cast, but they will need to play more consistently. 

After beating the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic over the last two games, they will host Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Wednesday night. 

The Nets are currently 6-4 in the ten games they have played at home in Brooklyn, New York. 

