Kevin Durant Made NBA History On Saturday Night

On Saturday night, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Durant had 23 points, five rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes of playing (he also shot 9/15 from the field).

During the game, the 12-time All-Star made NBA history when he moved to 20th on the all-time list for three-pointers made.

He has made 1,831 three-pointers over his career, which puts him ahead of NBA Champion point guard Chauncey Billups.

The next person for Durant to pass on the list is J.R. Smith, who made 1,930 three-pointers over his career.

Durant is in the middle of a phenomenal season where he is averaging 29.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest.

The future Hall of Famer is also shooting 56.1% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range.

Meanwhile, the Nets are the hottest team in the entire NBA.

After a slow start to the season (1-5), they are 24-12 in 36 games and the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

With the victory over the Hornets, they are now in the middle of an 11-game winning streak.

This is Durant's third season playing for the Nets, and in that span, they have only won one playoff series.

With the roster they have, there is no question that they have the ability to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

The Nets will look to win their 12th game in a row when they host the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center on Monday night.