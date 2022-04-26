Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Got Eliminated

Kevin Durant met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 4, which ended their 2021-22 NBA season.

The Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the postseason on Monday night on their home floor in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

The Boston Celtics won the game by a score of 116-112, which completed the sweep of the Nets 4-0.

After the loss, Kevin Durant met with the media.

Durant and the Nets lost in the second-round of the playoffs last season to the Milwaukee Bucks, and also lost an elimination game (Game 7) on their home floor.

The All-Star forward, who has struggled in the series, did have 39 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in the loss.

This is definitely not what the franchise had in mind after signing Durant and Kyrie Irving during the summer of 2019.

Their head coach Steve Nash could very easily find himself on the hot seat, or even fired as soon as this offseason based on the team's performance in the playoffs.

As for the Celtics, they look like a team who is poised to make a deep run in the playoffs, because in every game they made key plays down the stretch that closed games.

