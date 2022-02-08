Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Have Been Replaced In The All-Star Game By These 2 Players

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green were both named to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio.

However, both players are currently injured and won't play in the game, so the NBA has named two replacements.

LaMelo Ball will place Durant from the Eastern Conference, and Murray will replace Green from the Western Conference.

The announcement from the NBA can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Communications.

NBA Commutations said in the tweet: "Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game."

For Durant and Green, they have both played in the All-Star game multiple times.

As for Ball and Murray, this is their first time making the All-Star game.

