Skip to main content
Latest Betting Odds For Where Kevin Durant Will Land

Latest Betting Odds For Where Kevin Durant Will Land

Bovada Sportsbook has the latest odds for where Kevin Durant will land next season. The top-ten teams (in order) are the Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls.

Bovada Sportsbook has the latest odds for where Kevin Durant will land next season. The top-ten teams (in order) are the Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls.

The offseason continues to be full of rumors about where Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant will land next season, and Bovada Sportsbook has the latest betting odds.   

Current Favorites In Order:

  1. Phoenix Suns
  2. Toronto Raptors
  3. Brooklyn Nets
  4. Miami Heat 
  5. Los Angeles Lakers
  6. Golden State Warriors
  7. Philadelphia 76ers
  8. Portland Trail Blazers
  9. New Orleans Pelicans
  10. Chicago Bulls 

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant had requested a trade from the Nets right before free agency began. 

Durant has played on the Nets for the last two seasons, and they have only won just one playoff series in that time span.  

This season, they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

Prior to the Nets, Durant played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors. 

He is a two-time NBA Champion, 2014 NBA MVP and a 12-time NBA All-Star. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17083583_168388303_lowres
News

Latest Betting Odds For Where Kevin Durant Will Land

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_13421591_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What T.J. Warren Tweeted On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_16072156_168388303_lowres
News

Thomas Bryant Signs With Western Conference Team

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_17999686_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel47 minutes ago
USATSI_13421097_168388303_lowres
News

Chet Holmgren's Viral Tweet To Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18033533_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12764559_168388303_lowres
News

12-Year NBA Veteran Will Likely Be Waived

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17485145_168388303_lowres
News

Every Team's Best Hypothetical Trade Proposal For Kevin Durant

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago