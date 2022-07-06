Latest Betting Odds For Where Kevin Durant Will Land
The offseason continues to be full of rumors about where Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant will land next season, and Bovada Sportsbook has the latest betting odds.
Current Favorites In Order:
- Phoenix Suns
- Toronto Raptors
- Brooklyn Nets
- Miami Heat
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Golden State Warriors
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Portland Trail Blazers
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Chicago Bulls
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant had requested a trade from the Nets right before free agency began.
Durant has played on the Nets for the last two seasons, and they have only won just one playoff series in that time span.
This season, they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
Prior to the Nets, Durant played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
He is a two-time NBA Champion, 2014 NBA MVP and a 12-time NBA All-Star.
