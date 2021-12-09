Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Watch Eli Manning Throw Kevin Durant A Touchdown Pass
    Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets caught a touchdown pass from New York Giants legend Eli Manning.
    Kevin Durant caught a touchdown pass from Eli Manning, and the video can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Overtime.

    The original post was from Rich Kleiman's Instagram, and his post can be seen embedded below.  

    Durant is off to a great start to the season for the Brooklyn Nets averaging 28.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

    The 2014 MVP also has the Nets as the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-8 record in their first 25 games. 

    As for Manning, he is a two-time Super Bowl Champion for the New York Giants where he spent his entire 16-year career before retiring after the 2019 season. 

    USATSI_17316469_168388303_lowres
