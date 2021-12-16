Kevin Durant Wants Steph Curry To Send Him A Rolex

Steph Curry made NBA history on Tuesday evening when the Golden State Warriors defeated the New York Knicks 105-96.

Curry is now the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers.

After the game, Curry gave engraved Rolexes to Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala (see tweet below from ESPN's Dominque Collins who also said that Klay Thompson will get one).

Ballislife shared the list of players who have assisted Curry on the most three-pointers, and Green, Iguodala and Thompson are all on the list.

However, the third player on the list is Kevin Durant who now plays for the Brooklyn Nets, after spending three seasons in Golden State.

Durant quote tweeted the tweet from Ballislife, and said "Send the Rollie."

The tweet from Durant can be seen embedded below.

Both the Nets (20-8) and the Warriors (23-5) are the top teams in their respective conference.

