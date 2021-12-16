Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Kevin Durant Wants Steph Curry To Send Him A Rolex
    Publish date:

    Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets had a hilarious tweet on Wednesday about Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.
    Author:

    Steph Curry made NBA history on Tuesday evening when the Golden State Warriors defeated the New York Knicks 105-96. 

    Curry is now the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers. 

    After the game, Curry gave engraved Rolexes to Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala (see tweet below from ESPN's Dominque Collins who also said that Klay Thompson will get one). 

    Ballislife shared the list of players who have assisted Curry on the most three-pointers, and Green, Iguodala and Thompson are all on the list. 

    However, the third player on the list is Kevin Durant who now plays for the Brooklyn Nets, after spending three seasons in Golden State. 

    Durant quote tweeted the tweet from Ballislife, and said "Send the Rollie." 

    The tweet from Durant can be seen embedded below.    

    Both the Nets (20-8) and the Warriors (23-5) are the top teams in their respective conference.  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

