Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Ja Morant

Kevin Durant went off for 37 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Brooklyn Nets 114-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night at Barclays Center.

After the game, the 2014 MVP was asked about their next matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, which will be on Wednesday evening, and he had very high praise for All-Star point guard Ja Morant.

"When you look at the collection of guys they have, all hard nose guys with chips on their shoulders and they're well coached," Durant said of the Memphis Grizzlies. "You've got a future Hall of Famer at the head of the snake he just makes everybody better."

The full clip of Durant speaking after Monday's win can be watched here.

