Watch Kevin Durant Make A Tough Shot

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 120-116 on Saturday evening, and the Nets fell from the first seed to the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Chicago Bulls knocked off the Washington Wizards 120-119 to advance to 24-10, while the Nets fell to 23-11.

The Nets are now a full game behind the Bulls in the standings.

During the game on Saturday, Durant had 28 points, nine rebounds and three assists, and also hit a tough shot in the second quarter.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

Durant not only made the shot, but also got fouled and earned a trip to the free throw line.

The Clippers advanced to 19-18 with the win.

