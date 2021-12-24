Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet About Jay-Z
    Publish date:

    Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet about rapper Jay-Z, and the tweet has gone viral.
    Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about rapper Jay-Z on Wednesday, and his post can be seen embedded below. 

    The tweet has gone viral on Twitter with over 25,000 retweets and 127,000 likes. 

    Durant plays for the Brooklyn Nets, and ironically Jay-Z used to be a part-owner of the Nets when they were in New Jersey and Brooklyn.  

    This season, Durant has been playing some of the best basketball in his entire career. 

    The former Texas star is averaging 29.7 points per game on over 52% shooting from the field and over 38% shooting from the three-point range.  

    The Nets are also the top team in the Eastern Conference with a 21-9 record in 30 games, and have done all of this without even having All-Star guard Kyrie Irving in any games yet this season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

