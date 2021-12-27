Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Antonio Brown

On Sunday, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet about Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, and the post from Durant can be seen embedded below.

Durant's tweet said: "Antonio Brown has had a legendary career as a 6th round pick. Gold jacket that man"

Brown and the Bucs won their 11th game of the season on Sunday when they beat the Carolina Panthers 32-6.

He caught ten balls for 101 receiving yards in the game.

As for the Nets, they are the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-9 record in 31 games this season.

Durant has been playing some of the best basketball of his career this season.

However, he has missed the team's last two games due to being in health and safety protocols.

