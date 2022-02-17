Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted To DeMar DeRozan

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet to DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls, and his tweet can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Durant's tweet said: "Thank you for setting a great example and playing the game with supreme skill @DeMar_DeRozan"

DeRozan had 38 points in the Bulls 125-118 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday evening.

The All-Star shooting guard has been having an excellent season, and has helped the Bulls have a 38-21 record, which has them as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for Durant, he has not played since January 15 against the New Orleans Pelicans when he injured his knee.

The Nets have won two games in a row, but prior to their winning streak had lost 11 straight games.

They are currently the eighth seed in the east at 31-27 on the season.

Related stories on NBA basketball