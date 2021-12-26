Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Christmas
    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Christmas

    Kevin Durant sent out a tweet on Christmas. The Brooklyn Nets are in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, but the All-Star forward has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols.
    Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Christmas, and his post can be seen embedded below.

    The Nets are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas, but Durant has unfortunately been ruled out of the game due to health and safety protocols. 

    The Nets (like a lot of teams) have a lot of players in and out of the lineup, and have not even had Kyrie Irving play in any games yet this season.   

    However, they have still been the best team in the Eastern Conference with a 21-9 record in their first 30 games of the season.  

    Durant and James Harden (both former MVP's) have been able to make the Nets an elite team, and they appear as if they will be the team to beat the Eastern Conference. 

