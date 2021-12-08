Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Wednesday
    Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Wednesday. Durant has been ruled out for the game on Wednesday night between the Nets and Houston Rockets.
    Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Wednesday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The 11-time All-Star is off to a fantastic start to the season averaging 28.4 points per game, and leading the Nets to a 17-7 record in their first 24 games of the season, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference.   

    Even though Kyrie Irving has not played in any games this season, Durant and James Harden look like they will still have the Nets as a top contender when the playoffs begin. 

    On Wednesday evening, the Nets are in Houston to play the Rockets after beating the Mavericks the night before in Dallas, and Durant has been ruled out for the game due to rest (see tweet below from FantasyLabs NBA).  

