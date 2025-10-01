Kevin Durant’s NBA Free Agency Chances Get Insider Breakdown
Will the NBA free agency market land Kevin Durant next summer? Don’t count on it.
In case anybody was wondering if Durant was just trying to make his media day presser sound as positive as possible for the cameras, an NBA Insider made it clear that Durant and his camp truly believe that an extension will get done with the Houston Rockets.
“I’ve talked to the Durant camp, and even beyond what Kevin said today,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “There’s very good optimism that they’re going to have a deal. But, ain’t a deal till it’s a deal.”
A lot can change over time in the NBA, but when two parties (a star and a team) seem confident that a long-term deal will get worked out, it typically gets done.
Nobody should assume the Durant-Rockets situation will be any different.
What Did Durant Say on the Topic of an Extension?
“I do see myself signing a contract extension,” Durant told reporters on Monday. “I can't tell you exactly when that will happen, but I do see it happening.”
Locking in another big deal at age 37 as soon as possible is a logical move for Durant. Considering he remains one of the most prominent players at his position, he can leverage another significant offer.
On the Rockets’ side, they’ll want to ensure they didn’t give up a ton for a one-year rental. Back in July, the Rockets and the Phoenix Suns gathered five other teams to strike the largest deal in NBA history. Going through all of that just to lose the biggest name in the trade would be a massive hit for Houston, who is in win-now mode.
Would Durant Headline 2026 NBA Free Agency?
Durant is set to wrap up his four-year, $194 million deal by making $54.7 million with the Rockets this season.
If the Rockets can’t get that extension done, Durant would certainly be one of the headliners for next summer, joining Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Outside of James, Durant is the highest-paid player set to hit the next free agency class. There is a notable gap between the Rockets forward and players like CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton. If Durant hits the open market for the first time since 2019, he would certainly generate his final sweepstakes.
However, the Rockets seem unlikely to allow that to happen. There doesn't seem to be a rush to get something done, but there is certainly desire.