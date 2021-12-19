Skip to main content
    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After The Deron Williams-Frank Gore Fight
    Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about Deron Williams after the former NBA All-Star defeated Frank Gore in their boxing match. Williams played for the Utah Jazz, New Jersey Nets, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers over his career. Gore played for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.
    NBA All-Star Deron Williams and NFL Pro Bowler Frank Gore faced off in an exhibition boxing match on Saturday evening, and Williams was victorious in a split-decision. 

    After the fight, on Sunday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about Williams, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Williams used to play for the Nets, after being traded in 2011 from the Utah Jazz to New Jersey. 

    After a year and a half in New Jersey, he re-signed with the Nets to join them for their move to Barclays Center in Brooklyn. 

    He then spent three seasons in Brooklyn before being bought out and joining the Dallas Mavericks. 

    After the Mavericks, he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in the middle of the 2016-17 season. 

