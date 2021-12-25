Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Christmas

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Christmas, and his post can be seen embedded below.

The Nets are in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas, but Durant has unfortunately been ruled out of the game due to health and safety protocols.

The Nets (like a lot of teams) have a lot of players in and out of the lineup, and have not even had Kyrie Irving play in any games yet this season.

However, they have still been the best team in the Eastern Conference with a 21-9 record in their first 30 games of the season.

Durant and James Harden (both former MVP's) have been able to make the Nets an elite team, and they appear as if they will be the team to beat the Eastern Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball