"Hate" Check Out Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Wednesday
The Brooklyn Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs on Monday evening at Barclays Center, and in the days following Kevin Durant has been very active on Twitter.
One of Durant's tweets on Wednesday is going viral.
Fan's tweet: "Are you more likely to respond if it is a hate comment or supportive comment? I love you, you failure"
Durant's response: "Hate."
The superstar forward has been taking a lot of heat for the fact that he and Kyrie Irving got swept in the first-round in the middle of the primes of their career.
There is no disputing that Durant is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball, but he gets a lot of criticism for his only two championships coming when he played on the Golden State Warriors with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
With the Oklahoma City Thunder he and Russell Westbrook were able to make the NBA Finals in 2012, but they lost to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat in just five games.
In his tenure with the Nets, he and Irving have failed to get out of the second-round of the playoffs, which is definitely not what was envisioned when they singed there in the summer of 2019.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.