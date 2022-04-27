Check Out Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

Kevin Durant sent out a tweet on Wednesday that is going viral on Twitter. The Brooklyn Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics on Monday.

One of Durant's tweets on Wednesday is going viral.

Fan's tweet: "Are you more likely to respond if it is a hate comment or supportive comment? I love you, you failure"

Durant's response: "Hate."

The superstar forward has been taking a lot of heat for the fact that he and Kyrie Irving got swept in the first-round in the middle of the primes of their career.

There is no disputing that Durant is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball, but he gets a lot of criticism for his only two championships coming when he played on the Golden State Warriors with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder he and Russell Westbrook were able to make the NBA Finals in 2012, but they lost to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat in just five games.

In his tenure with the Nets, he and Irving have failed to get out of the second-round of the playoffs, which is definitely not what was envisioned when they singed there in the summer of 2019.

