Kevin Durant Sends Out A Tweet Before The Start Of Training Camp

On Monday, most teams in the NBA held media day, and on Tuesday every team is having training camp.

The Brooklyn Nets are entering a season hoping to have a totally different result than last year when they got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

They also had a very noisy offseason, but their core is returning: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons are all still on the roster.

Durant is going into his 16th season in the NBA, and on Tuesday, he sent out a great tweet, which is going viral on Twitter.

Durant: "16th training camp today, im old as shit in nba years. Wishing a fun and healthy season for the whole nba today, thanks to all the supporters out there, it’s much appreciated! Let’s get it"

The 33-year-old is coming off a season where he was named an All-Star for the 12th time, and he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest in 55 regular season games.

The assists per game were a career-high, and he also scored 55 points against the Atlanta Hawks, which was a career-high.

The former Texas star remained efficient, shooting over 51% from the field and 38% from the three-point range.

"I'm committed to moving forward with this team," Durant said on Monday at media day.

The Nets will play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season on Oct. 19 when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in New York.