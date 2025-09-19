Kevin Durant Shines Light on Harsh NBA Reality
As the 2025 NBA trade deadline approached, several NBA stars were rumored to be on pace to switch teams midseason. Kevin Durant fell under that category.
A reunion between Durant and the Golden State Warriors was gaining a lot of steam. For Durant, the star forward didn’t seem to be pushing for it. He would eventually admit that he wasn’t seeking a trade from the Phoenix Suns. And the negotiations that were happening were kept away from him at first.
“The Suns pretty much let the league know that I was on the market,” Durant recently said in an interview with CNBC.
As far as feelings go, Durant admits that he felt slighted at first. Then, he remembered the league he’s a part of, and the way the business works.
“Initially, I was a little upset because I felt like we built a solid relationship,” Durant said of the Suns.
“To hear that from a different party was kind of upsetting, but that’s just the name of the game. So, I got over that quickly and was trying to figure out what the next steps were.”
The Suns ended up holding on to Durant through the 2025 trade deadline. The Warriors made a blockbuster deal, but it involved adding Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.
“I heard Golden State was in the mix around the trade deadline,” Durant said. “That’s when Rich came into play, and those relationships that we built around the league, and also playing in Golden State helped, and we were able to tell them to hold off on that.”
Durant was on borrowed time in Phoenix, trying to make it work one final time. He appeared in 62 games during the 2024-2025 NBA season and averaged 26.6 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
The Suns finished the 2024-2025 NBA season with a 36-46 record. They failed to qualify for the NBA Play-In Tournament after finishing 11th in the Western Conference, behind the Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings. It was the first time since 2020 that Durant had missed the playoffs.
With his second full season with the Suns ending in disaster fashion, it was clear Durant was likely to head somewhere else for the 2025-2026 season.
“Since me being on the market in February, it was also a trade deadline, people were just seeing how their seasons played out and what they needed for their teams,” Durant finished. “We knew we would revisit that right around the summertime. Houston kind of jumped on it, and it happened pretty fast.”
The Rockets had a stellar season. They finished 52-30, which placed them second in the Western Conference, trailing the eventual NBA Champions in Oklahoma City. As good as the Rockets were, they failed to make noise in the playoffs. Taking on an experienced Golden State Warriors squad in the first round, Houston was bounced out early.
The Rockets’ front office wanted to make a splash, and they did just that by acquiring Durant in a seven-team trade on July 6. The 36-year-old forward might’ve been open to finishing out his contract with the Suns, but he’ll gladly welcome the change of scenery and the challenge that comes with joining his fifth team since entering the league in 2007.