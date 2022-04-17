Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Kyrie Irving After The Nets Lost Game 1
Kevin Durant spoke to reporters about Kyrie Irving after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday.
The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 115-114 on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts.
After the game, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters about his co-star Kyrie Irving, who used to play for Boston and often gets heckled by their fans.
"I don't think he worries about it, I think he just plays his game," Durant said of Irving when asked about the Boston crowd.
Durant had 23 points, while Irving exploded for 39 points.
Game 2 is once again in Boston on Wednesday evening.
