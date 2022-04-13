Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs
Kevin Durant spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening. They will now face the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center, and the win now advances them to the NBA Playoffs where they will be the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
After the win, Kevin Durant, who had 25 points and 11 assists, spoke to reporters.
The Nets will play the Celtics on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts to kick off Game 1 of the series.
