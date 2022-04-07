Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Knicks Fans
Kevin Durant spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening.
The Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks by a score of 110-98 in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening, and after the game Kevin Durant spoke to reporters.
A clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.
The Nets improved to 41-39 in the 80 games that they have played in this season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Durant finished the win with 32 points, ten rebounds and 11 assists.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.