Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Knicks Fans

The Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks by a score of 110-98 in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening, and after the game Kevin Durant spoke to reporters.

A clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

The Nets improved to 41-39 in the 80 games that they have played in this season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Durant finished the win with 32 points, ten rebounds and 11 assists.

The Related stories on NBA basketball