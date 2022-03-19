Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers

Kevin Durant spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center on Friday night by a score of 128-123, and Kevin Durant went off for 38 points, six rebonds and six assists.          

After the game, the 2014 NBA MVP spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.  

The Nets win improved them to 37-34 in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

They are 5-5 in their last ten games overall, and 15-19 in the 34 games that they have played at home at Barclays Center this season. 

