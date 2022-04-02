Skip to main content
Kevin Durant's Shocking Viral Quote After The Nets Lost To The Bucks

Kevin Durant spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets lost in overtime to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday evening at Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks played a very entertaining contest on Thursday evening at Barclays Center that the Bucks won in overtime by a score of 120-119. 

Kevin Durant had 26 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists in the loss, and afterwards he spoke to reporters.  

"I'm hurting," Durant said after Thursday's game. "That's two games in a row players walked up underneath me when I'm trying to make a basketball play."

The play that Durant was referring too from Thursday's game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from Twitter user @JohnBrisker2021.

The Nets fell to 40-37 (in the 77 games that they have played) with the loss, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

