Kevin Durant's Shocking Viral Quote After The Nets Lost To The Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks played a very entertaining contest on Thursday evening at Barclays Center that the Bucks won in overtime by a score of 120-119.

Kevin Durant had 26 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists in the loss, and afterwards he spoke to reporters.

"I'm hurting," Durant said after Thursday's game. "That's two games in a row players walked up underneath me when I'm trying to make a basketball play."

The play that Durant was referring too from Thursday's game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from Twitter user @JohnBrisker2021.

The Nets fell to 40-37 (in the 77 games that they have played) with the loss, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

