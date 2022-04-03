Here's What Kevin Durant Said After Scoring 55 Points

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Saturday evening by a score of 122-115.

Durant went off for 55 points, which is a new career-high, but it wasn't enough to overcome Trae Young and the Hawks.

After the game, the superstar froward spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

