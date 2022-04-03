Here's What Kevin Durant Said After Scoring 55 Points

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After Scoring Career-High 55 Points
Kevin Durant spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Atlanta Hawks.
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Saturday evening by a score of 122-115.
Durant went off for 55 points, which is a new career-high, but it wasn't enough to overcome Trae Young and the Hawks.
After the game, the superstar froward spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.
