Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Durant Said After Scoring Career-High 55 Points

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After Scoring Career-High 55 Points

Kevin Durant spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Atlanta Hawks.

Kevin Durant spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Atlanta Hawks.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Saturday evening by a score of 122-115.   

Durant went off for 55 points, which is a new career-high, but it wasn't enough to overcome Trae Young and the Hawks.  

After the game, the superstar froward spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18010697_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After Scoring 55 Points

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18009605_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Ridiculous One-Legged Shot Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17463984_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jordan Poole's Dunk And Steph Curry's Reaction

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17999470_168388303_lowres
News

DeMar DeRozan's Awesome Kobe Bryant Shoes For Heat-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17966371_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz And Warriors Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17841601_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Final Injury Report Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17015137_168388303_lowres
News

Heat And Bulls Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17063944_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Final Injury Report Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17667327_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Saturday Before The Nets Play The Hawks

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago