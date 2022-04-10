Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers in Brooklyn by a score of 134-126 on Sunday afternoon to finish out their season with a 44-38 record.

Kevin Durant has an impressive stat line of 20 points, ten rebounds and 16 assists.

After the win, he spoke to the media, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

