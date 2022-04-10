Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Pacers

Kevin Durant spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers in Brooklyn by a score of 134-126 on Sunday afternoon to finish out their season with a 44-38 record.   

Kevin Durant has an impressive stat line of 20 points, ten rebounds and 16 assists.   

After the win, he spoke to the media, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos. 

