Here's What Kevin Durant Said Before The Nets Play The Cavs
Kevin Durant spoke to the media on Tuesday before the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Brooklyn Nets are facing off with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening, and before the contest Kevin Durant spoke to the media.
The winner of the game will be the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, while the loser will get one more chance to make the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed.
The loser will play the winner of the Hornets-Hawks game.
